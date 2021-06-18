One-year SIPs in these tax saver mutual funds deliver over 50% annualized return

Tax saver funds are one of those investment tools that help an investor combine wealth creation along with income tax savings under Section 80C. So, if someone is in mood to start an investment and is yet to reach the threshold limit of ₹1.5 lakh Section 80C annual limit, these funds can be a good option to look at. However, while choosing a tax saver fund, there is need to find out the top performing funds and their risk profile.