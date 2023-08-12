Online AI fraud: Beware of scamsters using video call trick to con you

Online AI fraud: Beware of scamsters using video call trick to con you2 min read 12 Aug 2023, 11:54 AM IST
New online fraud technique: Fraudsters use 'Deep Fake' and 'Air Intelligence' to make video calls from known individuals, asking for money due to financial emergencies
Online Air Intelligence (AI) fraud: Economic fraudsters have developed a new technique in which you will receive a video call from your known individual from an unknown number citing financial emergency. The known video caller from the unknown number would ask you to lend money that you may transfer expecting to get it back once the person comes out of the financial crisis. This known individual can be your wife, father, brother or a close friend. But, in fact, it's a new technique of online fraud in which the economic offender uses 'Deep Fake AI bot' technique via Air Intelligence to con you.