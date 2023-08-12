Online AI fraud: Beware of scamsters using video call trick to con you

The cyber crime expert went on to add that the victim believes that he would get the money back from that person once he or she comes out of the financial crisis. But, in actual the call was a fake call used by an online fraudster using 'Deep Fake' technique using 'Air Intelligence' technology. In this new type of online frauds, an offender uses voice and video sample of your known individual and then calls use giving AI commands from its mobile phone. The technology is so smooth in use that the victim believes that he or she is talking to its knonw individual."

