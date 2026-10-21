In bond investments, there are high-credit-quality bonds with single-digit returns and investment-grade bonds with double-digit returns. High-credit-quality bonds are government bonds or AAA-rated corporate bonds. Investment-grade is a technical term; it refers to bonds rated BBB and above. There is a credit rating scale moving from AAA to AA to A to BBB; the definition of investment grade is based on this. For high-credit-quality bonds, you can go through the mutual fund route, or do it yourself (DIY) through online bond platforms. For high-yield investment-grade bonds, there are products from Portfolio Management Services (PMS) and Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), but for bigger ticket sizes. Or you can DIY through online bond platforms.
Bonding with bonds: high yields possible, but be mindful of the risks
SummaryDouble-digit bond yields can be attractive, but investors should remember that higher returns come with higher credit and default risks.
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