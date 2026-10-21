Bonding with bonds: high yields possible, but be mindful of the risks

There is a risk of a communication gap here; let us cite two examples. The ad states that these are secured bonds. ‘Secured’ is a nice-sounding word, but digging into what it means—it means a charge against the assets of the issuer. These are physical assets, e.g., land, buildings, or machinery. You would feel happy: in case the issuer defaults, you have access to these assets. However, in that event, you cannot just sell the underlying assets—you have to go to court. Once a suit starts, how long it will take to get settled and how much you will recover are anyone’s call. Second example. It is mentioned that these are credit-rated bonds. But you have to look at the credit rating—is it AAA or BBB? For all you know, it could even be below investment grade, i.e. below BBB. You have to have your antennae up, particularly when you are DIY.