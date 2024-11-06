You can invest in debt using online bond platforms. Here’s how
Summary
- Online bond platforms expect higher participation by individual investors after India's markets regulator cut the minimum bond face value to ₹10,000. But do investors know how to use these platforms to buy and sell bonds?
In 2022, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) laid down several guidelines to bring online bond platforms, or OBPs, under a regulatory framework to allow retail or individual investors to buy and sell bonds in a fair and transparent manner. For example, Sebi prohibited OBPs from offering unlisted bonds, as listed bonds are required to meet tighter disclosure rules.