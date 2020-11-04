Online calculators can help decide if your investment rate is enough to reach yo

I am 52 years old and I plan to retire at 60 years. I can start investing ₹30,000 per month for these eight years. Which funds should I invest in?

—Anonymous

It is not very simple to suggest such a portfolio. A lot depends on investments you have already made and whether or not they can be utilized for generating post retirement income, any other sources of income post-retirement like pension, monthly expenses, medical insurance and more. For these reasons, a moderate-risk portfolio is being suggested. Invest the ₹30,000 as follows: ₹8,500 in Mirae Asset Large Cap, ₹6,000 in Invesco India Growth Opportunities, ₹5,000 each in Kotak Emerging Equity and Aditya Birla SL Corporate Bond and ₹5,500 in ICICI Pru Corporate Bond. This will give your portfolio an approximate 65:35 equity-to-debt allocation. The equity portion has a mix of aggressive and conservative funds. Review your portfolio once a year to ensure that the funds continue to be quality performers.

I have systematic investment plans (SIPs) of ₹5,000 each in Parag Parekh Long Term Equity, Axis Blue Chip and Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 FOF. I intend to accumulate ₹1 crore by age 35 to buy a home and to have a corpus of ₹5 crore by age 50. I plan to increase my SIP amounts by 15% every year. Do I need to make any changes to reach my goals? Is my fund selection fine? I have also been investing ₹1.5 lakh in Public Provident Fund (PPF) for the last three years.

—ChetankumarJeevargi

You have not provided your current age for me to know how long you have to go until age 35. You can use online calculators to know if your current investment rate will get you to your goal or use MS Excel or Google Sheets to do the calculation yourself. If you are young, you should be more than able to reach your retirement target comfortably, especially if you are increasing investments by 15% every year.

Your fund selections are fine and you can continue SIPs in them. Consider adding short duration or corporate bond funds to your portfolio as your SIP size increases. Once you’ve added debt funds, start adding slightly more aggressive equity funds such as large-and-mid-cap funds, mid-cap funds and small-cap funds.

Keep about eight to 12 funds, depending on how big your portfolio gets. Review your portfolio every year.

Srikanth Meenakshi is co-founder, PrimeInvestor.in. Queries and views at mintmoney@livemint.com

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via