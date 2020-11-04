Online calculators can help decide if your investment rate is enough to reach yo

It is not very simple to suggest such a portfolio. A lot depends on investments you have already made and whether or not they can be utilized for generating post retirement income, any other sources of income post-retirement like pension, monthly expenses, medical insurance and more. For these reasons, a moderate-risk portfolio is being suggested. Invest the ₹30,000 as follows: ₹8,500 in Mirae Asset Large Cap, ₹6,000 in Invesco India Growth Opportunities, ₹5,000 each in Kotak Emerging Equity and Aditya Birla SL Corporate Bond and ₹5,500 in ICICI Pru Corporate Bond. This will give your portfolio an approximate 65:35 equity-to-debt allocation. The equity portion has a mix of aggressive and conservative funds. Review your portfolio once a year to ensure that the funds continue to be quality performers.