Online game winnings to attract TDS from April 1: Here’s what players should know

Online game winnings to attract TDS from April 1: Here’s what players should know5 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 08:14 PM IST
The government's prerogative is to commence collecting new TDS from April 1 on winning proceeds withdrawn from online gaming.
The government's prerogative is to commence collecting new TDS from April 1 on winning proceeds withdrawn from online gaming. According to a change made to Finance Bill 2023, starting at the beginning of the next month, online gaming would be subject to Tax Deducted at Source (TDS). Before March 31, 2023, TDS was imposed on winning amounts from online games if they exceeded ₹10,000, but as of right now, online gaming companies are forced to levy a 30% TDS on any earnings that customers choose to withdraw.
