Online game winnings to attract TDS from April 1: Here’s what players should know

Rohit Bansal, Founder, Super4 said “The removal of the threshold for TDS on online gaming winnings, starting from April 1, 2023, is a significant change from the current system, where TDS is only applicable if the winnings exceed ₹10,000 in a financial year. Under the new rule, TDS will be deducted on every rupee earned from online gaming, net of entry fees. The rate at which TDS is deducted on winnings from online games is 30%, which is higher than the TDS rate applicable to other forms of income. This means that players who earn significant winnings from online games will have to pay a substantial amount of their earnings as taxes. As players are getting their winnings after the deduction of taxes. Therefore, it is important for companies to keep track of players' winnings so that appropriate taxes are deducted from every winnings. Overall, the impact of this change on the online gaming industry in India remains to be seen, but it is likely to have a significant impact on players and companies operating in the space."

