Online model portfolios are a grey area

Market regulator Sebi has, in a recent settlement order, said that research analysts (RA) cannot offer model portfolio products. There are issues around both RAs and registered investment advisors (RIAs) offering such products.
Sebi regulations say RAs are responsible for preparing and providing research reports, making buy/sell recommendations or price targets, and offering opinions concerning public offers. The issue is whether RAs, who provide individual stock recommendations, can also provide model portfolios based on their recommendations, which may constitute advice. To illustrate this, consider a thought experiment: You are an RA covering a set of stocks and sell your research in the form of a newsletter subscription service that provides a list of high-conviction picks. After three years, you present the returns of your 3-year equal-weighted portfolio of high conviction picks against a market benchmark — to show clients your alpha generation potential.
Does Sebi’s order imply you can provide stock recommendations and a high conviction list, but not an equal weighted portfolio of the list? No. To be considered as advice, there must not only be a portfolio, but this must also be provided individually to an investor for a fee, rather than broadcast widely. RAs providing investors a portfolio for a fee comes close to advice, regardless of whether the investor has the discretion to override the allocation — after all, it is not mandatory to follow the advice of an RIA either.
Investors select RIAs based on many factors, and performance generally ranks high on their list. Therefore, RIAs, especially the more successful ones, may want to monetise the value of their research through model portfolios and reaching more clients. But there are a couple of issues. First, Sebi regulations place a high fiduciary obligation on RIAs, and expect them to provide advice considering certain circumstances, including financial situation, investment experience and risk tolerance. When RIAs offer model portfolios, it is not clear if, and how well, these are considered. Online platforms display strategies offered by RIAs, and risk profiling of clients is done at the point of sale. In at least one platform, not meeting the risk profile was no barrier to investing. The issue is not that risk profiling is done online—robo-advisory model is predicated on it. But unlike robo-advisory, in the model portfolio context, the product is placed before advice, and the clients are already primed to invest. They have seen the product description, performance (typically shortlisted based on recent performance), and popularity — another factor online platforms skilfully use to market strategies. Once primed, risk profiling becomes little more than a pesky checkbox that investors must navigate before investing, and not a real choice.
RA and RIA regulations are artifacts of specific circumstances — the former to bring in professionalism and weed out charlatans peddling stock tips, and the latter brought in after direct plans for mutual funds (MFs) were introduced, and the need for independent advice was keenly felt. Each had a specific role, till recently, when online platforms funded by deep-pocketed investors packaged research into investment products, allowing RAs and RIAs to reach a wider audience, and investors to access a wider range of strategies. But these innovations mask risks. First is portfolio allocation — unlike MFs, there are no guidelines for diversification or liquidity when it comes to strategies distributed on platforms. Second is compliance — as the strategies gather significant assets, the regulators’ ability to track potential front running or other internal control issues becomes harder; admittedly, some MFs have hardly covered themselves in glory on this issue. But, if we’ve to choose between MFs, highly regulated and capitalized and fewer in numbers, and self-manufactured products from individual RAs and RIAs, the former is better.
How should Sebi respond? There is a need for regulations and guidance, as also underlying principles on which the rules are being set, as new business models emerge which could take advantage of any regulatory grey areas. Secondly, the popularity of the digital platforms shows that investors are open to a wider range of strategies than previously thought. Sebi’s product categorization rules, which limits the number of investment strategies per fund house, was based on sound intention. But if the effect is a proliferation of model portfolios elsewhere, there is a case for levelling the playing field, by allowing more flexibility for the heavily regulated MFs, and being more stringent on the less regulated platforms.
Sivananth Ramachandran, CFA, is director-capital markets policy, India, CFA Institute.