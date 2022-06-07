Online model portfolios are a grey area

Investors select RIAs based on many factors, and performance generally ranks high on their list. Therefore, RIAs, especially the more successful ones, may want to monetise the value of their research through model portfolios and reaching more clients. But there are a couple of issues. First, Sebi regulations place a high fiduciary obligation on RIAs, and expect them to provide advice considering certain circumstances, including financial situation, investment experience and risk tolerance. When RIAs offer model portfolios, it is not clear if, and how well, these are considered. Online platforms display strategies offered by RIAs, and risk profiling of clients is done at the point of sale. In at least one platform, not meeting the risk profile was no barrier to investing. The issue is not that risk profiling is done online—robo-advisory model is predicated on it. But unlike robo-advisory, in the model portfolio context, the product is placed before advice, and the clients are already primed to invest. They have seen the product description, performance (typically shortlisted based on recent performance), and popularity — another factor online platforms skilfully use to market strategies. Once primed, risk profiling becomes little more than a pesky checkbox that investors must navigate before investing, and not a real choice.