India is making a significant transition towards digital payment system. The government has been relentlessly pushing towards a more digital economy. National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has come forward to inform and make people aware about Unified Payments Interface (UPI). UPI allows users to transfer money instant from one bank account to another round the clock, on a real-time basis. Transfers are instant from one bank account to another round the clock. The user does not need to share credentials such as bank account details or bank codes. An individual can use multiple bank accounts on a single app. UPI, which was launched by NPCI in 2016, has grown faster than other mode of digital payment in India

Let's take a look at the safety guidelines while performing UPI and other digital payments/transactions

1) Do not share confidential details involving card number, expiry date, UPI PIN, OTP, with anyone. If you are asked to give such details by anyone pretending to be an official representative from your bank or any third party mobile app, tell them to send you an official email (do not share your email ID as the bank or third party apps would already have your email ID in their records)

2) Respond only to emails from the official domain of your bank or the third party app

3) Various payments related apps warn you about spam numbers. if you are receiving a payment request from an unknown account, keep an eye out on the spam warnings

4) If you spot any suspicious accounts, make sure to report it to your bank and mark it that account as spam

5) Always buy products from reputed online merchants and marketplaces. Transactions on trusted e-commerce platforms ensure your payments are safe

