Online payments: 84% of female entrepreneurs, 54% rural women earners now use UPI, finds study—Here's what they spent on

A study by DBS Bank India explored how female earners in the country engage with digital payments, banking, credit and investment platforms and found that over half of the rural women earners now use UPI.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated5 Jul 2026, 10:00 PM IST
A study by DBS Bank India explored how female earners in the country engage with digital payments, banking, credit and investment platforms. Among female entrepreneurs surveyed, spending is concentrated on people, growth and tech.
A study by DBS Bank India explored how female earners in the country engage with digital payments, banking, credit and investment platforms. Among female entrepreneurs surveyed, spending is concentrated on people, growth and tech. (iStockphoto)

DBS Bank India's report titled The Digital Opportunity: Access, Adoption and Trust’ has found that over half of rural women earners in India now use unified payments interface (UPI) for financial transactions.

Reflecting perspectives of female entrepreneurs, High-Net-Worth (HNW) women and rural women earners, the study “focuses on how digitalisation is shaping the financial journeys of women across different life stages, income segments and geographies,” the release stated.

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Digital tools ‘becoming increasingly integral’

“The findings of this report highlight an encouraging shift in the way women are engaging with their finances. Among female entrepreneurs, digital tools are becoming increasingly integral to business management, supporting everything from payments, credit and payroll to customer acquisition and future planning,” said Divyesh Dalal, MD and Country Head, Global Transaction Services, Corporate Banking, Financial Institutions and SMEs.

The report, part of the bank's ‘Women and Finance’ series, surveyed 1,342 women across north (23%), south (36%), east (14%) and west (27%) India, and explored how female earners in the country engage with digital payments, banking, credit and investment platforms, it added.

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Women and finance: Key insights

As per the findings of the study, female entrepreneurs are the most active users of digital financial tools and platforms among all cohorts. It also found that female entrepreneurs are increasingly engaging with a wider ecosystem of digital financial tools and platforms beyond banking and payments. The breakdown is as follows:

  • Digital payment tools are the most widely adopted, used by 84% of female entrepreneurs.
  • Across cohorts, UPI continues to gain traction, with usage standing at 72% among female entrepreneurs, 77% among HNW women and 54% among rural women earners surveyed.
  • Among those surveyed, 38% use loan and credit platforms, while 29% use brokerage platforms. Among HNW women surveyed, 28% are actively using brokerage platforms for their investments.

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  • Credit card usage is gaining momentum among female earners in urban India, where 50% of the female entrepreneurs surveyed report using personal credit cards frequently, including 19% who use them daily and 31% who use them a few times a week.
  • Among HNW women, credit cards are used by 53% of respondents, making them the second most-used payment method after UPI.
  • Travel-related rewards, including hotel offers, air miles, lounge access and travel insurance, are the most preferred credit card benefit among both female entrepreneurs and HNW women, cited by 65% of respondents.
  • Preference for travel-related rewards is particularly pronounced among younger respondents, rising to 70% among HNW women aged 25–30 years and 68% among female entrepreneurs aged 26–35 years.

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The figures reflect a “growing comfort and proficiency in using digital investment tools, driven by the convenience and accessibility they offer,” it said. Dalal added that sustaining this momentum requires more than traditional banking, “to create connected ecosystems that help entrepreneurs at every stage of their business journey.”

What did women earners, entrepreneurs spend on?

The report also ananlysed and identified key business expenditure areas among female entrepreneurs and rural women earners, alongside personal spending among HNW women.

  • Among female entrepreneurs surveyed, spending is concentrated on people, growth and technology.
  • Beyond staff salaries and contractor payments (65%) and marketing, branding, content creation and customer acquisition (53%), 37% report spending on software, technology tools and platforms.

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  • For rural women earners, expenditure is largely directed towards day-to-day business operations, with 82% reporting spending on raw materials, 47% on rent and 35% on transportation to market.
  • Among the HNW women surveyed, spending patterns are more diversified across both essential and discretionary categories, led by groceries and daily essentials (50%), utility bills (32%), healthcare and medical expenses (28%), and travel and vacations (27%).

DBS Bank has been in India for over 30 years, with its first office opening in Mumbai in 1994. It is the first among the large foreign banks in India to start operating as a wholly owned, locally incorporated subsidiary of a global bank. The lender provides banking services for large, medium, and small enterprises and individual consumers in India with presence in 19 states.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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