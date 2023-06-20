Online payments in India: How UPI is changing the face of digital transactions

Online payments in India: How UPI is changing the face of digital transactions2 min read 20 Jun 2023, 12:19 PM IST
UPI accounted for 73% of non-cash retail payments in the country in the year to March. The platform has enabled the rise of associated financial services such as expense tracking, budgeting, and investing, and is fuelling the shift toward digital transactions in the country
Online payments in India: The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) makes digital payment as easy as sending a text or scanning a QR code. Launched in 2016, the platform accounted for 73% of all non-cash retail payments in India in the year to March.
