Online wills: Know the costs and caveats

Awareness around the importance of making a will remains low, even though dying intestate can have serious consequences. If a family’s breadwinner dies unexpectedly, dependents may struggle to identify and access assets spread across investments, bank accounts, insurance policies and properties.
As awareness grows, online will-making platforms such as Yellow, Aasan Will, KustodianLife and No Grey are trying to simplify estate planning. Understanding how they work, what they cost and where the risks lie can help you decide whether an online will is right for you.