Only 28% of NRIs regularly filing tax returns in India: Survey

With regards to compliances for income tax, it was observed that 86% of the respondents were unaware of their login ID and password of their income tax account. Moreover, 75% of them had not updated their income tax profile and essentials such as their latest contact number, email IDs, addresses etc. “As a result of this, in case any communication around ITR or compliances which the IT department sends to the people, is not received by them and hence a lot of instances were seen where IT Department has raised demand 5-6 years back but as the respondents were not filing the ITR and the communication which was sent went to the unused or unavailable id, the demand increased multifold due to interest and penalty," says Nishant Kohli, founder, director and business head-wealth, Mudra Portfolio Managers.