Only 4 of 32 multi-cap funds posted negative returns in last one year: Samco fell over 10%, Groww led with 14% gain

Multi-cap funds, which invest across large, mid and small-cap stocks, continued to see healthy inflows. The category received nearly ₹3,070 crore of net inflows in June 2026, up from around ₹2,291 crore in May 2026 and ₹2,794 crore in June 2025, according to AMFI data.

As of 30 June, there were 32 multi-cap funds in the market. Under SEBI's categorization rules, these mutual funds must invest at least 75% of their total assets in equity and equity-related instruments. They are also required to maintain a minimum allocation of 25% each to large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks.

An analysis of Value Research data shows that only four multi-cap funds gave negative returns over a one-year period, while the remaining 28 schemes delivered positive returns.

Multi-cap funds with negative 1-year returns

Fund Name 1-Yr Return (%) Samco Multi Cap Fund -10.13% HDFC Multi Cap Fund -1.42% Invesco India Multicap Fund -1.01% SBI Multicap Fund -0.80% *CAGR as on 21 July, 2026, Direct Plans, Source: Value Research

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Among the 32 multi-cap schemes, Samco Multi Cap Fund was the weakest performer, delivering a negative return of 10.13% over the last year.

It was followed by HDFC Multi Cap Fund, which declined only by 1.42%, while SBI Multicap Fund posted a negative return of less than 1%.

Comparison of best and worst-performing multi-cap funds After analysing the Value Research data, Groww Multicap Fund emerged as the best-performing multi-cap fund over the last year, delivering a 14.29% return.

The portfolio compositions of the best- and worst-performing funds show notable differences in their investment approaches. Samco Multi Cap Fund has 99.65% of its assets invested in equities, compared with 97.52% for Groww Multicap Fund.

Market cap exposure Within its equity portfolio, Samco allocated 20.87% to large-cap stocks and 55.57% to small-cap stocks. However, Groww invested 34.60% in large-cap stocks and 41.12% in small-cap stocks.

This indicates that Samco had a higher allocation to small-cap stocks, while Groww maintained a relatively higher exposure to large-cap companies.

Sectoral exposure On the sector front, financials were the largest exposure for both funds. Samco Multi Cap Fund had 24.13% exposure to the financial sector, followed by industrials, materials and healthcare.

Groww Multicap Fund had a higher allocation of 36.94% to financials, followed by industrials, consumer discretionary and materials.

Top holdings The top five holdings of the two funds differ markedly, reflecting the distinct investment approaches of their fund managers.