Only 5 large & mid-cap funds cross 7% in 1 year, while category average stays at 0.04%; here're the top performers

Large & mid-cap mutual funds have delivered almost no return on average over the past year, with the category average standing at just 0.04%. However, the headline average masks a wide gap in performance across individual schemes.
Only five of the 32 funds in the category delivered returns of more than 7% over the past one year. HSBC Large and Mid Cap Fund topped the list with a 9.15% return, followed by Quant Large and Mid Cap Fund at 8.74%. Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund, Sundaram Large and Mid Cap Fund and Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund were the other three schemes to cross the 7% mark.
At the other end, seven funds delivered negative returns over the same period, with Samco Large & Mid Cap Fund declining 6.29%.
HSBC Large and Mid Cap Fund delivered the highest one-year return in the category at 9.15%, while Quant Large and Mid Cap Fund followed at 8.74%.
Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund returned 7.44%, Sundaram Large and Mid Cap Fund delivered 7.21% and Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund returned 7.04%.
Fund
1-year return
|HSBC Large and Mid Cap Fund
|9.15%
|Quant Large and Mid Cap Fund
|8.74%
|Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund
|7.44%
|Sundaram Large and Mid Cap Fund
|7.21%
|Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund
|7.04%
|Source: Value Research. Data as of 21st September 2026.
The difference between the category average and the top-performing fund is significant. HSBC Large and Mid Cap Fund's 9.15% return was more than nine percentage points above the category average of 0.04%.
However, returns fell below 7% quickly after the top five. Bank of India Large & Mid Cap Fund delivered 6.01%, followed by Helios Large & Mid Cap Fund at 5.20% and Axis Large & Mid Cap Fund at 4.92%.
The largest schemes by net assets were not among the top five performers.
Mirae Asset Large & Midcap Fund, the largest fund in the category with ₹45,811 crore in net assets, delivered a 1.87% return over one year. SBI Large & Midcap Fund, with ₹42,336 crore, returned 0.94%.
ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund, with ₹33,592 crore in assets, delivered 0.17%, while Kotak Large & Mid Cap Fund returned 0.87%. HDFC Large & Mid Cap Fund, with ₹30,294 crore, was down 0.29%.
Fund
1-year return
Net assets
|Mirae Asset Large & Midcap Fund
|1.87%
|₹45,811 crore
|SBI Large & Midcap Fund
|0.94%
|₹42,336 crore
|ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund
|0.17%
|₹33,592 crore
|Kotak Large & Mid Cap Fund
|0.87%
|₹32,325 crore
|HDFC Large & Mid Cap Fund
|-0.29%
|₹30,294 crore
|Canara Robeco Large and Mid Cap Fund
|-2.66%
|₹26,331 crore
|Bandhan Large & Mid Cap Fund
|3.66%
|₹21,020 crore
|Motilal Oswal Large & Midcap Fund
|7.44%
|₹20,159 crore
|Source: Value Research. Data as of 21st September 2026.
The numbers show that a larger asset base did not necessarily translate into a higher one-year return. Several of the category's biggest funds delivered returns below 2%, while some smaller schemes were among the better performers.
The difference between the best and worst-performing funds was substantial. HSBC Large and Mid Cap Fund gained 9.15% in one year, while Samco Large & Mid Cap Fund fell 6.29%. That represents a 15.44 percentage-point gap between the two ends of the category.
Seven of the 32 funds delivered negative returns. These included HDFC Large & Mid Cap Fund at -0.29%, PGIM India Large and Mid Cap Fund at -0.30%, Nippon India Vision Large & Mid Cap Fund at -1.32%, DSP Large & Mid Cap Fund at -1.64%, Franklin India Large & Mid Cap Fund at -2.64%, Canara Robeco Large and Mid Cap Fund at -2.66% and Samco Large & Mid Cap Fund at -6.29%.
The one-year data therefore presents a very different picture from the category average alone. While the large & mid-cap category was almost flat at 0.04%, individual fund returns ranged from a gain of 9.15% to a loss of 6.29%.
For investors, the numbers highlight the extent of performance dispersion within the category. However, a one-year return alone does not establish whether a fund is suitable for an investor or whether it should be switched.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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