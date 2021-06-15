Only a portion of employer's contribution goes to EPF

The money contributed by an employer goes towards different schemes. Of the basic salary, about 3.67% goes towards EPF or for investments, and 8.33% goes towards Employee Pension Scheme (EPS). The rule applies if the employee is earning up to ₹15,000 basic salary. If your monthly salary is higher, it will be capped at ₹15,000 for calculating EPS contribution.

