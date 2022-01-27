‘Only one in 30 startups is actually able to make it’

We get around 800-1,000 proposals every month. We do an initial vetting process and allow 10-15 companies to present their business plans to our members. Now, this happens online, given the pandemic. Thereafter, generally, members invest in 4-5 companies. At this stage, we initiate a third party due diligence and complete the paperwork for investment. We have a portfolio of 190+ companies at present of which around 100+ have seen exits/ next round of investments. Successful investments include Purplle, Exotel, Vahdam Teas, and EV (electric vehicle) ride hailing company Blu Smart.

