Only one overseas fund is accepting new investors now; Baroda BNP Paribas Aqua reopens for SIPs and lump sums

Baroda BNP Paribas Aqua has reopened for fresh investments from 1 September, making it the only one among 60 overseas equity funds currently accepting new investors. The reopening gives investors a rare opportunity to access an international equity strategy through an Indian mutual fund, even as most peers remain closed to fresh subscriptions.
The distinction between a fund being closed to new investors and closed to new money is important. Of the 59 overseas equity funds that remain shut to new investors, 34 continue to accept instalments from SIPs and STPs that were registered before subscriptions were stopped. The remaining 25 have stopped even these instalments.
The situation stems from regulatory limits on overseas investments. SEBI's rules allow mutual funds to invest in foreign securities subject to an overall industry ceiling of $7 billion. Individual mutual funds can have a higher scheme-level limit, but the industry's aggregate ceiling remains a constraint.
SEBI also directed that funds could resume overseas investments only to the extent of the headroom available without breaching their overseas investment level as of 1 February 2022.
Baroda BNP Paribas Aqua invests in companies linked to the global water economy, including water utilities and related businesses. From 1 September, the fund has reopened for lump-sum investments, switches, fresh SIPs and systematic transfer plans.
For investors, this means it is currently possible to start a new investment in an overseas equity fund through the mutual fund route, something that has become increasingly difficult since overseas subscription restrictions were introduced.
However, the reopening should not be interpreted as a permanent change in the broader regulatory environment. Overseas funds can reopen as investment headroom becomes available and can subsequently close again.
This creates a moving landscape for investors looking for international diversification. A fund's current subscription status needs to be checked before investing rather than assuming that an overseas fund remains open simply because it was available previously.
The restriction is particularly notable because several overseas funds have delivered strong recent returns while remaining unavailable to new investors.
In the month ended 31 August, DSP World Gold Mining gained 30.3%, while Nippon India Taiwan Equity rose 20.1%. DSP World Mining gained 17%, and ICICI Prudential Strategic Metal and Energy returned 15.3%.
Yet investors cannot register new investments in these funds. Existing investors with SIPs or STPs registered earlier can continue their instalments in all four cases.
This distinction matters for investors who already hold international funds. A scheme being closed to fresh investors does not necessarily mean that an existing SIP will stop. Investors should therefore check the specific status of their scheme and their existing mandate before assuming that contributions have been discontinued.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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