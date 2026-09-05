Only one overseas fund is accepting new investors now; Baroda BNP Paribas Aqua reopens for SIPs and lump sums

Baroda BNP Paribas Aqua has reopened for fresh investments from 1 September, making it the only one among 60 overseas equity funds currently accepting new investors. The reopening gives investors a rare opportunity to access an international equity strategy through an Indian mutual fund, even as most peers remain closed to fresh subscriptions.

The distinction between a fund being closed to new investors and closed to new money is important. Of the 59 overseas equity funds that remain shut to new investors, 34 continue to accept instalments from SIPs and STPs that were registered before subscriptions were stopped. The remaining 25 have stopped even these instalments.

The situation stems from regulatory limits on overseas investments. SEBI's rules allow mutual funds to invest in foreign securities subject to an overall industry ceiling of $7 billion. Individual mutual funds can have a higher scheme-level limit, but the industry's aggregate ceiling remains a constraint.

SEBI also directed that funds could resume overseas investments only to the extent of the headroom available without breaching their overseas investment level as of 1 February 2022.

Why Baroda BNP Paribas Aqua has reopened Baroda BNP Paribas Aqua invests in companies linked to the global water economy, including water utilities and related businesses. From 1 September, the fund has reopened for lump-sum investments, switches, fresh SIPs and systematic transfer plans.

Also Read | Buying a house in 7 years? Know the right mutual fund strategy

For investors, this means it is currently possible to start a new investment in an overseas equity fund through the mutual fund route, something that has become increasingly difficult since overseas subscription restrictions were introduced.

However, the reopening should not be interpreted as a permanent change in the broader regulatory environment. Overseas funds can reopen as investment headroom becomes available and can subsequently close again.

This creates a moving landscape for investors looking for international diversification. A fund's current subscription status needs to be checked before investing rather than assuming that an overseas fund remains open simply because it was available previously.

Existing SIP investors can still add to some top performers The restriction is particularly notable because several overseas funds have delivered strong recent returns while remaining unavailable to new investors.

In the month ended 31 August, DSP World Gold Mining gained 30.3%, while Nippon India Taiwan Equity rose 20.1%. DSP World Mining gained 17%, and ICICI Prudential Strategic Metal and Energy returned 15.3%.

Yet investors cannot register new investments in these funds. Existing investors with SIPs or STPs registered earlier can continue their instalments in all four cases.