Only two consumption funds gave over 10% SIP returns in 3 years, while one scheme posted less than 1%: Here's why

Consumption funds have delivered widely different returns over the past three years, despite focusing on the same broad theme. Find out what drove this divergence, the role of stock selection, key sectors, and the risks investors should consider.

Sheetal Goel
Updated20 Aug 2026, 11:19 PM IST
Only two consumption funds gave over 10% SIP returns in 3 years, while one scheme posted below 1%: Here's why. (AI-generated image)
Only two consumption funds gave over 10% SIP returns in 3 years, while one scheme posted below 1%: Here's why. (AI-generated image)

Consumption funds are thematic mutual funds that tap into India's consumption-focused sectors and stocks. According to the Value Research data list, there are a total of 37 thematic consumption funds.

However, out of these, only two funds have delivered more than 10% SIP returns over the last three years, while one scheme has given returns of less than 1%. Here's what you should know about these funds.

Which consumption funds gave the highest and lowest returns in 3 years?

Highest Returns3-year SIP return
HSBC Consumption Fund12.33%
Tata India Consumer Fund12.20%
Lowest Returns
SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund0.42%
ABSL Consumption Fund4.77%

*Source: Value Research, Data as on 19 August 2026, Direct Plans

HSBC Consumption Fund and Tata India Consumer Fund topped the category with over 12% SIP returns over the last three years. On the other hand, SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund did not even touch 1% returns.

The returns among consumption funds vary significantly. Nilesh D Naik, Head of Mutual Funds at PhonePe, explained that “There has been a significant divergence in performance among stocks within the consumption sector”.

"While the Nifty Consumption Index has delivered an average absolute return of 18%, the top third of these stocks saw an average appreciation of 38%, compared to near-zero growth for the bottom third”.

He added that stock selection has played an important role in the relative outperformance of funds tracking this sector.

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How do the portfolios of consumption funds differ?

A comparison of the portfolio composition of the higher- and lower-return funds also shows differences. HSBC Consumption Fund has 97.16% of its assets invested in equities, with the remaining allocation in cash.

SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund has 98.2% in equity, 0.1% in debt and 1.7% in cash and cash equivalents.

HSBC Fund's top five stock holdings are Eternal, Bharti Airtel, Radico Khaitan, Maruti Suzuki and Titan.

SBI Fund's top five stocks are Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki, Jubilant FoodWorks and Berger Paints.

While the two funds have around 50 stocks each, and consumer discretionary remains the top sector in both, there is a major difference in their stock holdings.

Which sectors within the consumption category have contributed the most?

Naik said, “The auto sector has been a clear outperformer within the Nifty Consumption Index, while certain FMCG names have lagged over the past three years”.

Which type of consumption funds are better?

Naik added that, “Passive consumption funds track indices with allocations typically tied to the free-float market capitalisation of stocks. Conversely, active portfolio managers determine allocations based on their own assessment of individual securities”.

However, he said there is no clear trend indicating that one style consistently outperforms the other.

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What are the key risks investors should consider?

Naik added that “Investing in thematic funds based on past performance can be misleading, as sectors and themes tend to be significantly more cyclical than the broader market”.

He further explained that thematic investing carries significantly higher risk than investing in well-diversified funds. Historically, certain themes and sectors, such as infrastructure and technology, have taken nearly a decade to recover after significant market downturns.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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