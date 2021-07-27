Onus on tenant to cut TDS for NRI payments

According to the Income Tax Act, tenants must deduct TDS at 31.2% on rent paid to an NRI, and deposit the tax with the government. There is no minimum threshold for deduction of TDS on rent paid to NRIs. The tax must be deducted from the rent payable at the rate of 31.2%. However, if as a landlord, your total income is below the taxable limit, you can apply for a certificate under Section 197 for lower TDS deduction. A certificate under Section 197 for lower TDS would require the deductor, i.e. the tenant, to deduct lower TDS as per the order of the AO. Note that if the tenant fails to deduct tax from the rent paid to an NRI landlord, there may be a penalty equal to the tax not deducted as per Section 271C of the Income Tax Act. To comply with the Act, tenants must get a tax account number (TAN) via the NSDL website.