NEW DELHI : Can routine consultations and medicine expenses be claimed under my health insurance policy?

Routine consultations and medical expenses are OPD (outpatient department) expenses, which are usually not covered under an indemnity health insurance policy. Usually, a policy covers only hospitalization (in-patient department) expenses when active treatment is administered or a surgery is performed. However, some health insurance products are available in the market that also cover OPD expenses.

My son has been complaining of a hearing problem; the paediatrician has suggested getting it checked at a hospital. Can I use the health insurance if the treatment availed is less than a day at a hospital?

According to the policy 'hospitalization' means admission to a hospital for a minimum of 24 hours. A customer can certainly claim insurance benefits if hospitalization has not happened for 24 continuous hours under defined day-care procedures. Every health insurance policy covers specified procedures defined under day-care procedures list, which do not require 24 hours hospitalization. Due to advancements in medical technology day-care treatments can be availed, which otherwise would require 24 hours hospitalization. Some common treatments that are covered under the day-care list are chemotherapy, cataract, and radiotherapy.

I have lodged a claim after the expiry of my policy date for an accident that occurred during the policy period. Will I still get the claim?

Any injury, ailment or loss that sustained within a policy period is eligible for a claim, subject to the other terms and conditions of the policy. Most policies have a stipulated time within which the claim has to be intimated to the insurance company. It is advisable to stick to this time to avoid any hassles at the time of need.

Atul Deshpande is head-claims, digital and projects, at SBI General Insurance. Queries and views at mintmoney@livemint.com.

