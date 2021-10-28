OPD expenses are not usually covered under indemnity health insurance

According to the policy 'hospitalization' means admission to a hospital for a minimum of 24 hours. A customer can certainly claim insurance benefits if hospitalization has not happened for 24 continuous hours under defined day-care procedures. Every health insurance policy covers specified procedures defined under day-care procedures list, which do not require 24 hours hospitalization. Due to advancements in medical technology day-care treatments can be availed, which otherwise would require 24 hours hospitalization. Some common treatments that are covered under the day-care list are chemotherapy, cataract, and radiotherapy.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}