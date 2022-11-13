Open ended vs close ended mutual funds: Where you should invest?

“A big difference between the two types is how liquidity is created. Say you want to redeem an open ended fund, you will go to the respective MF house and the asset management company itself will buy the units at the existing NAV. On the other hand, because close ended funds have restricted investment/ redemption windows, they are traded on the stock exchange so you can sell the units (like you would stocks). Often, liquidity for these units can be low and therefore you may not get the NAV at exit. Also, SIPs or regular investments are only possible in open ended funds. Usually, a close-ended fund is setup with a certain strategy in mind – be it investing in fixed duration debt securities or in private securities which are less liquid. Therefore, usually investors prefer open ended schemes for their flexibility and liquidity. You should consider a close-ended scheme when its strategy is unique/ differentiated which you are unable to access in an open-ended way," she further added.

