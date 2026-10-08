Opened a demat account for your minor child? Know how investment income is taxed and reported in ITR

If you have opened a demat account for your child below 18 and are investing in mutual funds and shares on their behalf, you may wonder how the income from these investments will be taxed and reported in the ITR.
Under Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) rules, a minor can hold a demat account, which must be operated by a guardian until the child turns 18. The guardian is generally the father or mother.
Here’s what parents need to know about reporting a minor’s investment income.
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Isha Sekhri, Founder, Isha Sekhri & Associates LLP, said, “A demat account is held in the child's name, with the parent operating it using the child's own PAN. It is the child's income but is clubbed in the parent's return.”
The clubbed income is reported in the parent’s ITR-2 (or ITR-3 if the parent has business income). ITR-1 cannot be used when a minor’s income is clubbed because it does not contain Schedule SPI.
If the child turns 18 during the financial year, income earned after attaining majority is treated as the child’s own income, she added.
Sekhri mentioned the key conditions:
Once the income is included in the income of one parent, it shall continue for subsequent years unless the Assessing Officer (AO) agrees to a change, she added.
Sekhri said the income is taxed in the parent’s hands, but its original tax character remains unchanged. Dividends are taxed at the parent’s slab rate. STCG on equity is taxed at 20%. LTCG on equity is taxed at 12.5% on gains above ₹1.25 lakh.
The ₹1.25 lakh exemption applies to the parent’s aggregate eligible LTCG, including the minor’s clubbed LTCG. It is not available separately for each minor child, she added.
“It is a gift from a relative, which is not taxable. No specific disclosure of the gift made is required in the ITR,” Sekhri explained.
For capital gains, the purchase price paid for the investment remains the child’s cost of acquisition and is used to calculate the capital gain when the investment is sold.
Parents should also maintain a clear bank trail showing the transfer of funds to the child’s account. If the parent’s income exceeds ₹1 crore and Schedule AL (Assets and Liabilities) is applicable, the investment held in the minor’s name may also need to be disclosed as part of the assets, she added.
Sekhri explained that parents should check the AIS, TIS, and Form 26AS for both the child's and parent's PANs and reconcile investment income with the broker’s tax statements before reporting it in the relevant ITR schedules.
If the minor's income results in a loss, the parent can club it and set it off against their own income, she added.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified expert for the latest laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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