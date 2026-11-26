Opening a demat, trading or mutual fund account could become simpler as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has announced eight changes to the Know Your Customer (KYC) process.

The changes will reduce repeated documentation, make KYC records portable across market intermediaries and improve the management of client information by KYC Registration Agencies (KRAs).

Advertisement

Intermediaries are SEBI-registered entities, such as stockbrokers and mutual fund houses, with which investors open accounts. They collect investors' KYC details, verify the documents and upload the information to a KRA system.

KRAs, such as CAMS KRA, centrally maintain these records and make them accessible to other SEBI-registered intermediaries. This eliminates the need for investors to repeat the entire KYC process when approaching another intermediary.

In a circular dated 25 November, SEBI has simplified several requirements, including mobile number verification, address proof, name change documentation and KYC updates. The new provisions come into effect from 24 December.

Here are eight key changes investors should know.

Less repeated information during account opening Investors will not have to repeatedly submit information when approaching different intermediaries. Once an investor completes the initial KYC process, the intermediary must upload the prescribed KYC details, including Part I of the Account Opening Form (AOF), to the KRA within three working days.

Advertisement

Details such as income range, occupation, Politically Exposed Person (PEP) status, and FATCA/CRS information will be centralized at the KRA level.

Intermediaries must also upload the Central KYC Identifier (CKYC ID), the Digital Postal Index Number (DIGIPIN, if available), and the expiry date of the Officially Valid Document (OVD).

KYC records to be updated automatically When an investor opens an account with an intermediary, the latter must update the investor's KYC records using the latest information received from the KRA and the Central KYC Records Registry (CKYCRR). This will avoid duplication of effort and reduce the need for repeated documentation.

Intermediaries may seek additional information as part of their due diligence but must provide investors with an option to confirm changes to their KYC records.

Advertisement

No repeated mobile verification in certain cases If a mobile number is already verified and tagged as Aadhaar-seeded in the KRA database, intermediaries will not need to verify it again while onboarding the investor. This verification will be optional.

KYC sharing to stop after account closure or inactivity Intermediaries (other than mutual funds) must inform KRAs of account closures within five working days. KRAs must update or delink the relevant records within two working days of receiving the information.

For mutual funds, if an investor has no transactions or holdings across folios (zero-balance folio accounts) for six months, the fund house or its registrar must notify the KRA within five working days of the end of this period. The KRA will then stop sharing KYC updates with that mutual fund or its registrar.

Advertisement

KYC records to be delinked if no account is opened If an investor's KYC details are downloaded by an intermediary from the KRA but no account is opened within 21 working days, the intermediary must inform the KRA within five working days. The KRA must then delink the investor's KYC record within two working days of receiving the intimation.

This will help ensure that KYC records are shared only with intermediaries with which investors have an active account-based relationship.

Simpler documentation for name changes Investors whose updated names are already reflected in PAN and Aadhaar will not need to submit separate proof of name change.

If the changes are not reflected in these documents, investors can submit prescribed documents, such as a marriage certificate, a passport showing the husband's name or a gazette notification.

Advertisement

Special documentation requirements will apply to certain name changes in Karnataka and Punjab, where official gazette notifications are unavailable to private individuals.

Greater portability of KYC records KYC records will be classified as ‘validated’ if the KRA verifies all required attributes through official databases, with either the current or permanent address verified, and PAN-Aadhaar linkage confirmed.

Such records will be portable across intermediaries. KRAs must also share attribute-wise verification status, helping intermediaries identify which details require additional information from investors.

No overseas address proof for certain OCI holders and foreign nationals Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders and foreign nationals who qualify as residents in India under the Income Tax Act, 2025, will not need to submit overseas address proof. However, they must provide verified proof of their Indian residential address.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Investors should consult their broker or intermediary for further clarification.

About the Author Sheetal Goel Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related ...Read More ✕ Sheetal Goel Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance.



She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.



Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.