Opinion | 20 Ts to fund 4 Ls, and the grumble about its source

Three, the limited firepower has been used to target those who most need it. The Indian situation is different for another reason—the domestic saving rate (though falling over the past few years) is still at about 17% of GDP (down from over 20% just a few years ago). This means there is resilience in the non-poor Indian household to withstand an income shock for a few months, if not more, unlike the average over-leveraged American household, for instance. But India also has about 300 million poor on the brink of starvation and poverty in the absence of their daily wages, micro businesses and informal jobs. The government has correctly aimed almost 60% of the direct fiscal spend of ₹2 trillion through the ₹73,000 crore PMGKP and the ₹40,000 crore MNREGA at the poor. It seems to matter to a section of opinion makers how much the government is spending out of its budget and not what the entire package will do. The covid crisis is far from over and we have years ahead of dealing with it. It will be harmful to use the entire firepower at one go and then have a big financial crisis in a few years.