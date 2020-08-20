Opinion | Covid-19 ushering in an era of secure and convenient digital banking

A similar solution of digitized cards is also offered through the medium of a mobile wallet. Although the customer has to still use a device to interact with payment terminals, the authentication is done on their mobile phone itself (in most cases using biometrics such as fingerprints) eliminating the need of entering the card PIN on keypad for amounts above the established limit. Today, biometric cards are available in the market. They come without any need for an in-built battery as they draw power from the payment terminal itself to complete the transaction.