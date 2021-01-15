Opinion | The pension dilemma: retirement planning in the modern era

Kickstarting retirement planning is critical given the pressures on pension systems and ageing populations we’re experiencing around the world. And while retirement may feel far off depending on your life-stage, it should take the highest priority for your investment goals. However, an individual’s ability to be prepared for retirement is dependent not only on the investments they’re making but on the system they’re relying upon to help them get there.

The Mercer CFA Institute Pension Index ranked India’s pension system in the lower third of the systems reviewed in the report, underscoring the need for individuals to take more of a role in their own retirement planning. Despite the pension system’s ranking, Indian investors expressed optimism in a recent global Trust Study published by CFA Institute. Nearly all those surveyed (94%) in India reported they believe the state-sponsored pension programme will pay out benefits as promised. Ultimately, pension funds play an influential role in capital allocation and the well-being of individuals’ retirement, but optimism in relation to a pension system must not take the place of developing a plan for your retirement future.

The Retirement Landscape in India

In India, individuals’ road to retirement can look quite different compared to that of others around the globe, given the region’s high volume of employees in the “unorganised" sector. This is a result of India’s labour laws that discourage hiring for the long term. Employees in the unorganised sector are especially vulnerable, and India needs to develop a pension system that is accessible to the needs of those who are outside the formal system.

Improving access and coverage for the unorganized sector are important reforms but are not the only areas where progress is required. A crucial next step will be educating individuals, particularly those in the unorganized sector, about these programs. The higher degree of enrollment that these programmes see, the better positioned India’s population will be to successfully navigate the retirement challenge.

To the credit of Indian policy makers, India has avoided the crisis faced by many other countries that failed to transition from defined benefit (DB) plans to defined contribution (DC) plans. The Indian government moved its employees from an unsustainable pay-as-you-go DB pension system to the National Pension System (NPS) in 2004. If it had not been for that timely step, central and state governments would have faced much higher pension payouts today. While not a perfect solution, NPS has evolved into a more efficient alternative available for employees in the formal sector. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) remains the biggest pension system for employees in the private sector. Over the past decade, EPFO has made significant progress by expanding the asset classes in which the fund invests, as well as by modernizing its systems and processes. However, EPFO remains a cross between a DB and DC, and more reforms are required to improve long term outcomes for plan participants.

At an individual level, a common misconception is that the work stops once you’ve achieved retirement and are living out your days leveraging the hard-earned nest egg you’ve created. In reality, that’s where the work is just beginning. You need to create a long-term strategy that will preserve your retirement income for the rest of your life.

Drawing down a retirement corpus over 30 years can be a daunting task. From my perspective, the onus is on the financial services industry to work with retirees to understand successful tactics to achieve this, which is why having a meaningful support system is so critical. The responsibility of the investor is to identify the right financial professionals to guide them—an individual who understands the retirement lifestyle they aspire to and can provide realistic advice to make it possible.

The promise of a secure retirement depends on the collaboration of policymakers and industry stakeholders to take collective action for an impactful retirement security system. In lieu of that, individual investors must make conscious efforts to create a robust retirement plan. Your financial future depends on it.

The writer is CFA, president and chief executive of CFA Institute.

