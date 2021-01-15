Opinion | The pension dilemma: retirement planning in the modern era

To the credit of Indian policy makers, India has avoided the crisis faced by many other countries that failed to transition from defined benefit (DB) plans to defined contribution (DC) plans. The Indian government moved its employees from an unsustainable pay-as-you-go DB pension system to the National Pension System (NPS) in 2004. If it had not been for that timely step, central and state governments would have faced much higher pension payouts today. While not a perfect solution, NPS has evolved into a more efficient alternative available for employees in the formal sector. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) remains the biggest pension system for employees in the private sector. Over the past decade, EPFO has made significant progress by expanding the asset classes in which the fund invests, as well as by modernizing its systems and processes. However, EPFO remains a cross between a DB and DC, and more reforms are required to improve long term outcomes for plan participants.