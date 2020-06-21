Opinion | The setu bandh (bridge) between yoga and financial fitness

I don’t know about you, but as an Iyengar Yoga practitioner, every time I see the weird distortions of yoga posture names—criss-cross applesauce or downward facing dog—I cringe. Some Indians, who know how to perfectly pronounce words in English, Latin and French, mock at others who can’t get the right accent and intonation of foreign language words, seem to be totally fine with not just mispronunciation of yoga postures like swastik asan or adho mukh svanasan, but with them being given totally new names. If calling a croissant a kekeda roti is silly, it is far sillier to distort names of asans that are a few thousand years old. Well, at least it feels silly and facile to some of us who are yoga purists.