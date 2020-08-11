Opinion | Why a trust works best for family wealth

Taxation: Currently the headline tax rate for Individuals, HUFs and trusts is 30% (with the effective tax rate between 35-43% due to applicable surcharge and cess), the base tax rate for a company is 22% (translates to effectively 25%, including surcharge and cess). With MAT no longer applicable, there is a clear arbitrage to hold investments (especially income-yielding instruments) in a corporate structure where family members do not have requirements for liquidity in their personal capacities and the funds pooled under the corporate would usually get redeployed. Corporate structure nevertheless involves a duly layer of tax and any distribution from a corporate will trigger an additional tax on dividend. Where the investment portfolio comprises of listed equities or mutual funds aimed at earning capital gains that attract tax at special rates (10-15%), it may be more efficient to hold such instruments under a trust, LLP or even as Individuals or HUFs (based on other considerations as mentioned below).