Opinion | Why short-duration debt funds are better for longer-term allocations

Credit funds come with the risk of default by the borrower and liquidity risk, which is not being able to exit certain bond investments like lower-rated bonds due to the market being shallow. In the past two years, each of these risks has played out. There have been defaults and funds have found it difficult to exit certain positions. With so many products and parameters to check, investors find it very difficult to figure out where to invest and once invested, if they should remain so and for how long. In times of volatility, investor biases also get more pronounced.