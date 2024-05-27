Opportunity cost vs premium loss: When to surrender your policies
Summary
- Surrendering endowment policies can incur immediate losses, but may reduce overall losses and offer higher returns if future premiums are reinvested wisely.
- Consider other options like converting to a paid-up policy or taking a loan against the policy for short-term liquidity needs.
NEW DELHI : Traditional life insurance plans, often known as endowment policies, are frequently marketed as investment products. However, with growing awareness about the importance of separating insurance and investment, many policyholders are now questioning whether to continue with their existing plans or surrender them.