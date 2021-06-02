‘Opportunity open’, tweets Radhika Gupta as Edelweiss US Tech Fund falls 7.40%

“A popular fund of Edelweiss MF where NAVs have gone to 2x in a short period and now corrected opening an opportunity", Gupta tweeted, posting a link to the US Tech Fund. The fund was launched in March 2020 and doubled investors’ money by February 2021. However since then the fund has corrected sharply with its NAV falling from 20.10 on 16th February to 17.56 on 28th May, according to data from Value Research.

