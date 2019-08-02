New Delhi: After three hours of heated debate, the Lok Sabha on Friday passed the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which seeks to remove the Congress president as a permanent member of a trust that runs the memorial.

The high-pitched verbal battle saw the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) members accusing the Congress of holding on to the post despite it being the centenarian year of the memorial, while the opposition benches accused the union government of “wasting time over petty politics".

“There are not many amendments. One is simply on the name of the bill. Another amendment is because there is a name of a president of a political party, and since it is the centenarian year we have proposed that the name be removed," union culture minister Prahlad Patel said, while introducing the bill on Friday.

“We should accept the truth that such organisations or trusts should not be politicised and should instead be nationalized," he said adding that the bill provides for being inclusive. The bill says “the Leader of Opposition recognised as such in the House of the People or where there is no such Leader of Opposition, then the Leader of the single largest Opposition Party in that House" will be a part of the trust.

“What happened on 13 April is not a small thing…stalwarts of the Congress remained in the party and fought for the independence movement of India. They (referring to treasury benches) get angry because you have no one to name or you would have done it very proudly. Their only intention is to wipe out history," Gurjeet Singh Aujla, senior Congress leader from Punjab said in the House.

“This is a conspiracy to remove the name of Congress from history and there is no other intention. History is of Congress, they went to jail, they ran the movement, the museum was built by them, the money was donated by them and then what is the reason that you want to remove Congress party president as trustee of the body," he added.

Union minister and senior leader of Shiromani Akali Dal, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, attacked the Congress and made a reference to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. “They talk of Jallianwala Bagh and memorial, but this is the party that indulged in killing Sikhs in 1984. Congress has selective memory - they remember and lie about what suits them," she said.

Remarks of both Aujla and Baadal drew sharp reactions from their rival parties. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla intervened and said any objectionable remark will be expunged if required.

Dayanidhi Maran of Dravida Munnetra Khazagham (DMK) opposed the bill and said such bills were wasting time of Parliament. Saugato Roy of Trinamool Congress (TMC) accused the union government of trying to change history, while Danish Ali of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) said the union government was not setting the right example by brining ‘trivial issues’ for amendment. Bhratuhari Mahtab of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) said the House should not ‘belittle’ itself by removing the name of the Congress president.

From the treasury benches, Vinayak Raut of Shiv Sena launched a stinging attack on the Congress, drawing sharp reactions from the opposition party. “Tell me, if the meeting of the trust was to happen today, who is the Congress president who will attend it? This is not the Congress of Mahatma Gandhi, this is the Congress party without a president," Raut said.

Raut was taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi who had resigned as Congress president in May this year taking responsibility for the party’s second worst defeat in the general elections.