OPS pension denied after switching universities: How retired professor won legal battle in Karnataka High Court?

A change of employer towards the later part of a career can create uncertainty over retirement benefits, particularly when an employee moves between institutions governed by different service conditions.

This became a pension dispute for a Karnataka university professor who spent nearly 28 years in academic service but was denied pension under the Old Pension Scheme after his appointment to another university.

The dispute reached the Karnataka High Court after the state government challenged an earlier order directing it to release his pensionary benefits. Here’s what happened and how a former Karnataka University professor won his pension battle.

Who was the professor and where had he worked? Chidananda Reddy S. Patil joined Karnataka University, Dharwad, as a lecturer on 14 March 1996 through regular recruitment. He subsequently progressed to the position of Associate Professor.

In 2013, he applied for the post of Professor at Karnataka State Law University, Hubballi, through his existing employer and with its permission. Following his selection, he moved to the new university on 16 July 2013.

His resignation from Karnatak University was accepted as a technical resignation under Rule 252(b) of the Karnataka Civil Services Rules (KCSR). A technical resignation is a formal resignation used to facilitate an employee's move to another eligible post without automatically treating the move as a complete break in service for applicable service benefits.

He continued working at Karnataka State Law University until his retirement on 31 December 2024, after nearly 28 years of academic service.

Why did the state deny him pension under OPS? The dispute arose because the state did not agree to count his 1996–2013 service at Karnatak University towards his pension eligibility.

Its argument was that the two universities were autonomous institutions with separate service conditions. Therefore, his earlier service could not automatically be combined with his subsequent employment to determine his pension entitlement.

The state also relied on a condition in his 2013 appointment order that placed him under the New Fixed Contributory Pension Scheme.

Patil challenged the denial before the Karnataka High Court through a writ petition. On 17 March 2026, a single judge ruled in his favour and directed the authorities to release his pension. The state subsequently filed a writ appeal challenging that decision.

What rules and records did the High Court consider? The Division Bench examined the circumstances surrounding his transfer and the service records of both universities.

The court considered his technical resignation under Rule 252(b) of KCSR, continuity of service reflected in pay protection and his Last Pay Certificate, the government's 2015 clarification on pre-April 2006 recruits, and university resolutions of 2014 and 2021 supporting OPS benefits.

Why did the Karnataka High Court rule in his favour? In its judgment dated 12 October 2026, the Division Bench dismissed the state's appeal and upheld the single judge's decision.

The court held that the professor's movement between the two universities through a technical resignation did not, by itself, wipe out his earlier qualifying service. It also rejected the argument that accepting the NPS condition in his new appointment order prevented him from claiming OPS benefits.

The court relied on an important legal principle: there can be no estoppel against a statute. In simple terms, an employment contract or appointment condition cannot override a right granted under applicable statutory service rules.

The judgment explained, “Pensionary entitlement, where conferred and regulated by statutory provisions, is not a matter of contractual charity or administrative indulgence. It is a right governed by law.”

The bench also observed that the state could not recognise his previous service for certain employment benefits and then disregard it when calculating his pension.

It further emphasised the importance of timely pension payments, observing, “Pension is not a bounty or a favour to be dispensed at its convenience, but a lawful entitlement to be honoured when it falls due.”

What pension benefits did the High Court order? The court directed the state to:

Grant Patil pension under the Old Pension Scheme, counting his qualifying service in both universities in accordance with applicable rules.

Pay pension with effect from 1 January 2025, the day after his retirement.

Release all consequential retirement benefits and pension arrears.

Pay 6% annual interest on withheld pensionary dues, calculated from the respective dates they became payable until actual payment. The bench gave the state a further eight weeks from 12 October 2026 to comply.

It also warned that failure to meet this deadline would attract 12% annual interest on outstanding pensionary amounts, along with litigation costs of ₹1 lakh payable to Patil.