Opted for EMI Moratorium? You may not be able to transfer your loan

“The borrowers can approach the lenders for a one-time restructuring of their loan. The RBI said those borrowers who had been repaying regularly as on 1 March 2020 can be provided a restructuring of their loan through a framework to be decided by the bank. With it, a retail loan tenure can be extended by up to two years with or without the option of a new moratorium. The operational details of the restructuring are now awaited from banks. Borrowers who have had difficulties making EMI payments need to be in touch with their lenders," said Shetty.