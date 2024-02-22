Opted for old tax regime? NPS to Bank FD. Explore the last-minute income tax saving options for taxpayers
Income Tax allows exemption and deduction of certain investments made during the relevant year. Now financial year is about to end hence the taxpayer needs to make investments before March to claim the benefit in the Income Tax Return of A.Y 2024-25
Effective income tax savings can be achieved by strategically utilising various avenues, provided they are planned meticulously. If you're intending to make tax-saving investments, it's crucial to initially determine the required investment amount. Consider avenues such as the Employees' Provident Fund, life insurance premiums, tuition fees, home loan principal repayments, etc., as these qualify for deductions of up to ₹1.5 lakh under Section 80C. Income tax allows exemption and deduction of certain investments made during the year. As the financial year 2023-24 is about to end, individual taxpayers need to make investments before March to claim the benefit in the Income Tax Return (ITR).