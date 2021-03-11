Opted for presumptive tax scheme? You need to pay advance tax

For instance, Mr. Desai is running a medical shop and the turnover of the shop for the financial year 2020-21 amounted to Rs1,25,00,000. He wants to declare income under section 44AD at 8% of the turnover. He does not have any other source of income. He will be liable to pay advance tax. He satisfies the criteria of section 44AD in respect of business and, hence, he can adopt the provisions of section 44AD and declare income at 8% of the turnover. “He is also liable to pay 100% advance tax in respect of income generated from business, by 15th March 2021," said Jalan.