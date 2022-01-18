Option contract no more optional under physical settlement rules

However, there could be unfortunate situations of the option turning ‘ITM’ in the last few hours of the contract making it difficult to square off the position. Take recent example of Hindalco, which turned ITM in the last few minutes of December 2021 expiry date and there were no buyers to off-set the position. Until October 2021, even if the contract turns ITM in the last moment, the option buyer had an option to submit a request in the ‘Do Not Exercise’ (DNE) window (for some trades) stating that s/he do not want to exercise right to give or take delivery. Now, that last resort too is not available for traders. The NSE gave a circular withdrawing the DNE facility from 14 October 2021. Because of this, the Hindalco traders were held responsible to deliver shares on the expiry day.

