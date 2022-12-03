Options courses by social media influencers abound: Attend or skip?

“Technical analysis can help somewhat, but what really matters is risk management and your mental ability to deal with market volatility. If there is a big loss or period of no profit, can you still stabilise yourself mentally? If there is a profit, can you hold onto your profit and not exit with small gains? No training course can teach you this. You can only learn this after years of experience in stock markets," points out Abid Hassan, co-founder and chief executive of options trading platform Sensibull.