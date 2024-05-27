Options for correction of mistakes in past income tax returns
Summary
- The problem really is that most taxpayers discover the mistakes in their tax returns only when they are filing their tax returns for the subsequent year. By then, it is too late to file a revised tax return.
For any taxpayer in the higher tax bracket, computing the correct income and filling up the income tax return without any mistakes is a challenging task. While doing so, it is common for a taxpayer to make some mistake or the other. If you realize later on, after having filed your income tax return, that you have made a mistake, what are the remedies or options open to you to correct such mistakes?