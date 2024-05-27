Options for correction of mistakes in past income tax returns

What are the choices available to you when you want to correct such mistakes? One option is to file a revision petition before the Commissioner, seeking correction of the mistake in the intimation or order. The time limit for this is also quite small—one year from the date that you received the order or intimation. Since only mistakes in the intimation or order are covered, all mistakes made in the tax return cannot be corrected through this mechanism, as the intimation or order would generally not contain details of the various disclosures made by you that you may want to correct. This can be used in cases where you have mistakenly paid higher tax by offering a higher income to tax or not claiming a legitimate deduction, and now wish to claim a refund due to correction of the mistake.