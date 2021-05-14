Options for gold buyers in this Covid-hit Akshaya Tritiya

Speaking on the gold options that one can look at in this Covid-hit Akshaya Tritiya; Kartik Jhaveri, Director — Wealth Management at Transcend Consultants said, "During Covid-19, India has gone digital at a faster rate and this is the second consecutive year when the nation is celebrating Akshaya Tritiya amid fear of Covid-19 pandemic. Last year, a good number of people had gone for the digital gold options and once again I would advise gold buyers to go for those options like gold funds, gold ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) and e-gold." Jhaveri said that these alternatives of physical gold would help gold buyers to celebrate Akshaya Tritiya 2021 without jeopardizing their Covid-19 safety orms.

