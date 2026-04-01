When uncertainty rises, retail traders reach for options.
The volatility trap: Why straddles and strangles fail when you need them most
SummaryOptions sold as “volatility plays” hide a structural flaw—one retail traders often discover too late, after the market moves, premiums collapse, and the trade that seemed safe quietly turns costly.
When uncertainty rises, retail traders reach for options.
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