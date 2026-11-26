Online shopping offers convenience and attractive deals, but receiving the wrong product can quickly turn a routine purchase into a long consumer dispute.

A recent Delhi consumer commission order shows why e-commerce platforms must be transparent and handle delivery complaints properly. It also shows why customers should preserve evidence when an order goes wrong and check what they receive right away.

What are the details of this case? A Delhi consumer commission has directed Amazon Seller Services Pvt Ltd to pay ₹20,000 in compensation to Akshay Mittal, who was delivered two packets of rakhis instead of the four silver coins he had ordered for ₹5,996, according to a Times of India report.

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According to the report, the aggrieved customer, Mittal, placed the order on November 10, 2023, for four 50-gram silver coins with 999 purity. Later on, he was delivered the wrong product on November 12. Subsequently, he filed a complaint with Amazon, and the platform refunded ₹5,996 on November 26 instead of arranging an appropriate replacement.

After reviewing the facts of the case, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, South II, Delhi, stated that Mittal had never applied for or requested a refund, and that Amazon should have replaced the original products. Due to this, the commission held the platform guilty of ‘deficiency in services’ and ‘unfair trade practices’, directing it to pay ₹20,000 within 60 days. Furthermore, any delay in payments will attract 9% annual interest.

With this case in mind, let us look at important lessons for online shoppers so they can protect their finances and take appropriate steps when faced with such circumstances.

5 key lessons for online shoppers

1. Check products immediately after delivery If you have ordered an expensive product such as silver coins, high-end mobile sets, televisions, etc., make sure you verify the product, quality, quantity, and other specifications to confirm the accuracy of the product before providing the One-Time Password (OTP) to complete the delivery transaction.

2. Preserve delivery evidence Take photos of the package, speak to the delivery partner if you have any doubts, save the shipping label, and any incorrect product details for future reference. Keep the original bill, invoice and order confirmation details handy as well.

3. Report discrepancies promptly If you find any issues or discrepancies with the supplied product, first raise them with the delivery partner, then, in line with the terms, through the legitimate platforms. For this, you will need original images of the product, the invoice, the order date, and other details.

4. Keep complaint records As soon as you raise the issue, save official emails, communication trails, text messages, WhatsApp messages, transcripts, complaint reference numbers and refund or replacement confirmation details with you. These can support your case if the dispute escalates.

5. Know your consumer rights Every seller on prominent e-commerce platforms such as Amazon has a grievance redressal method. If the seller or the e-commerce platform completely fails to help you resolve your problem in a timely manner, then you can approach the legitimate consumer courts for redressal of your grievances.

What are the key takeaways for this case?

A refund does not mean a grievance has been resolved. Customers should document delivery problems and state clearly what remedy they want, whether a refund or a replacement. E-commerce platforms, for their part, must ensure that their delivery and grievance systems meet consumer protection standards.