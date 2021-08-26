Organ transplant is costly, but insurance can help

How the policy works

Let us assume that you are an insured recipient in the hospital awaiting a kidney transplant, and your friend is the kidney donor. The policy will not only cover all your costs, including medical, surgical, and pre-and post-hospitalization expenses, it will also cover the expenses for your friend’s surgery and organ storage. While the health policy will completely cover your treatment expenses up to the sum insured, the coverage for your friend’s expenses can vary from insurer to insurer.