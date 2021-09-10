OroPocket launches Auto-Invest Plan for tokenised gold and silver

NEW DELHI: OroPocket, a fintech solution, has launched a systematic investment plan (SIP) for tokenised precious metals such as gold and silver to make investments in digital assets more accessible to masses. OroPocket tokenises assets such as gold, silver, and other precious metals, into digital assets.

Auto-Invest Plan (AIP) is an investment strategy similar to an SIP , wherein an investor can set an amount at pre-decided intervals (daily/weekly or monthly).

“India has seen a blockchain and crypto boom in recent years and currently ranks second in terms of crypto adoption globally. With Indian investors expanding their portfolios onto the digital spectrum and the sector gaining traction, Auto-Invest by OroPocket is a highly suitable platform for those looking to test out the waters while simultaneously gaining returns on their investments," the company said in a release.

Users of OroPocket will be able to invest as little as Rs100 per day along with one tap liquidation via UPI which ensures no lock-in periods. Users can also set up automatic payments--auto mandate from their bank accounts--for easy and timely payments.

“The way Indians have started moving towards expanding their portfolios to include digital assets has been highly encouraging for us. OroPocket aims to drive financial inclusion and freedom among our users and all the services and platforms provided in our ecosystem are directed towards that one goal," said Mohit Madan, CEO and Co-founder, OroPocket.

Users can also compare their return on investment (RoI) achieved from Auto-Invest directly with other investment instruments through the mobile application itself by using the AIP calculator feature on it.

To start an AIP, anyone can sign up on the OroPocket mobile app. Those signing up for the first time will receive complimentary 1mg of gold and 1gm of silver.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.